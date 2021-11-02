Dubai Metro served 458,060 passengers on Thursday while public buses saw 254,420 passengers
A 40-year-old Gulf national has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment on charges of reckless driving, injuring a police officer and causing severe damage to police patrol vehicles.
According to case details, the incident took place in May 2020 when a policeman in the Ras Al Khor area of Dubai spotted the convict driving a vehicle recklessly without number plates.
The officer on duty mentioned in his statement that the man was driving 'aggressively', and without number plates.
The cop added that the motorist drove towards him when the former tried to stop him, and rammed his police patrol vehicle several times, resulting in the cop getting injured.
The motorist fled the scene, but returned to hit the patrol vehicle from behind several times after stopping on the shoulder of the road.
As another cop approached to apprehend the motorist, the latter tried to move his car and hit a second patrol vehicle. The man had resisted arrest.
He was referred to the competent authorities, after which the Court of First Instance sentenced him to a year in jail. The Court of Appeal also upheld the verdict.
