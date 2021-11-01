UAE: Driver speeds at 300kmph; posts video on social media to get more followers

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department initiates legal action against the driver

File photo for illustrative purpose

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 10:11 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 10:24 PM

An individual vroomed his sports car at over 300kmph through a main road in Abu Dhabi and posted a video of it on social media “to gain more followers”. Legal measures have been taken against the driver, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said on Monday.

According to the ADJD, the driver posted the video on his personal Instagram handle. He put his life and that of other road users at risk as he pulled off the reckless stunt, the UAE Capital’s Public Prosecution Office said.

The office took action after seeing the viral video clip. Judicial officials identified the driver and took the “necessary legal measures” against him. The office noted that his irresponsible action could encourage other youths to pull off a similar stunt.

Earlier on Monday, the Sharjah Police had arrested four reckless drivers after they sped through an internal road.