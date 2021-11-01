UAE: 4 speeding drivers arrested after police chase

The four cars were being driven erratically on a road that had a speed limit of 80km/h

Four drivers have been arrested after they sped through Sharjah to escape traffic patrols. The Sharjah Police said the motorists drove recklessly on an internal road, putting their lives and those of others at risk.

Police patrols were dispatched to the area after it was observed that the four cars were being driven erratically on a road that had a speed limit of 80km/h.

“However, on seeing the police patrols, the drivers fled,” the police posted on Facebook on Monday.

The police control room used smart cameras and other traffic systems to identify the vehicles and determine their location accurately. The drivers were arrested and referred to the authorities concerned for further legal action.

Authorities have urged motorists to adhere to all traffic laws. “Speeding is one of the main causes of accidents,” the police warned.