UAE: 4 speeding drivers arrested after police chase

An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test application or give a sample as part of the investigation process
Crime1 week ago
Four drivers have been arrested after they sped through Sharjah to escape traffic patrols. The Sharjah Police said the motorists drove recklessly on an internal road, putting their lives and those of others at risk.
Police patrols were dispatched to the area after it was observed that the four cars were being driven erratically on a road that had a speed limit of 80km/h.
“However, on seeing the police patrols, the drivers fled,” the police posted on Facebook on Monday.
ALSO READ:
>> Car speeding at 278kmph in UAE caught on radar
>> Abu Dhabi: 5 men fined Dh50,000 each for reckless driving, showboating
The police control room used smart cameras and other traffic systems to identify the vehicles and determine their location accurately. The drivers were arrested and referred to the authorities concerned for further legal action.
Authorities have urged motorists to adhere to all traffic laws. “Speeding is one of the main causes of accidents,” the police warned.
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test application or give a sample as part of the investigation process
Crime1 week ago
The gang members used chequebooks belonging to banks in the country to defraud the victim
Crime1 week ago
The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an obscene act of immorality"
Crime1 week ago
A friend she shared the drugs with was also fined Dh5,000 and deported
Crime1 week ago
Judges were provided with WhatsApp voice messages, in which the husband talks inappropriately about his wife to their daughter and her parents
Crime2 weeks ago
The man said the plaintiff made false allegations against him because he called off their marriage arrangements
Crime2 weeks ago
The woman denied the accusation before the court
Crime2 weeks ago
One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime2 weeks ago