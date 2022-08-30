Swiatek cruises into US Open second round

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after defeating Jasmine Paolini of Italy. (AP)

By Reuters Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 10:45 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 10:46 PM

Poland's Iga Swiatek crushed Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round of the US Open on Tuesday.

Appearing in New York for the first time as the world's top ranked player, Swiatek looked the part, reeling off the last seven games to set up a meeting with either Belgium's Greet Minnen or American Sloane Stephens.

Top seed Swiatek is the favourite to win the year's final Grand Slam after she dominated the French Open in June and went on a 37-match winning streak that was snapped in the third round of Wimbledon.

But she had looked less impressive in recent outings, going 4-4 in her last eight matches before putting the field on notice on a hot and humid morning at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie beat Benoit Paire 6-0 7-6(1) 6-0 in a strange first-round clash at the US Open on Tuesday, where the Frenchman at times appeared not to be making maximum effort and play was stopped when a fan required medical attention.

The first set was all one-way traffic as the seventh-seeded Briton took advantage of Paire's errors to bagel him in just 18 minutes.

Paire stepped up his game in the second set when play was briefly halted amid sweltering conditions for the distressed fan, and he even had a chance to level the match when he served leading 5-3.

But the veteran could not capitalise and was broken in the next game and out gunned in the one-sided tiebreak.

The final set lasted just 15 minutes as Paire appeared content to make his exit from the tournament in New York.

Norrie was bounced out of the year's final Grand slam in the first round last year and has never made it past the third round.

He has, however, enjoyed success on American hardcourts including winning at Indian Wells in 2021 and claiming the Delray Beach title in February.

Norrie, who improved his win-loss record to 42-19 for the year, will next face Portuguese Joao Sousa or American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.