Serena Williams makes triumphant return to hardcourts, earns first victory since last season at Roland Garros
She defeated Diaz with seven aces and saved seven of the eight break points she faced
Former men's world number one Novak Djokovic said he will not play in the US Open which begins on Monday as Covid protocols mean he cannot travel to the United States.
It is the second Grand Slam the 35-year-old Serb will miss due to not being vaccinated as he was deported prior to the Australian Open earlier this year.
"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," tweeted Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.
Serb star's unvaccinated status means he will probably miss US Open
27-year-old Australian fired 12 aces, saved the lone break point he faced to oust Giron in 59 minutes
21-times Grand Slam winner has previously refused to take the jab
The Serb, who retained his Wimbledon crown recently, said he was prepared to miss Grand Slams rather than take the Covid-19 vaccine
Djokovic has been a regular visitor to the pyramid site and often meditates in its underground tunnels
The Serbian star slumped to seventh place as there were no ranking points on offer at Wimbledon this year
The Serb was deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January, preventing him from defending his Australian Open title