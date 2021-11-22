Chinese stars headline 24th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

Players and officials at the press conference. (Supplied photo)

This year's tournament, led by the two Chinese who are ranked No.1 and 3 for China and No. 58 and 87 on the WTA Tour, promises to be an engrossing affair.

By Team KT Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 12:34 AM

The Chinese trio of Zhang Shuai, Zheng Saisai and Xinyu Wang headline the singles entry list at the 24th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge that is to be played in Dubai from November 21.

Played at the picturesque courts of the Habtoor Grand Resort and Spa, the oldest professional tennis tournament for women in the region will see a singles’ draw of 32 players and a doubles’ draw of 16 vying for the champions’ trophies when the event concludes on Saturday (November 27).

Wang Xinyu, who is currently ranked No.107, will be the third Chinese player featuring in the top-10 here.

Zhang had a career-high ranking of world No.23 in November 2016, while she achieved her career-high doubles ranking of No.8 in the doubles in October this year. In a career that included a quarter-final appearance at the 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2019, Zhang has so far won 24 singles titles, of which 20 are on the ITF Circuit and two on the WTA Tour.

The main draw action will get under way with the opening round from Monday. The qualifying rounds that started on Sunday morning will see eight qualifiers going through into the main draw.