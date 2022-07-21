UAE: TDRA denies viral message about ransomware spread

Both parties have agreed to complete the evaluation of disputed properties on fast track to settle an outstanding amount of over $800 million
The UAE’s telecom regulator has rubbished a viral message about the spread of a ransomware. According to the message, clicking on a link about a “Malaysian plane crashing into the sea” will cause the spread of the phone virus.
It also claims that the UAE and US are the countries most affected by the ransomware.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) took to Twitter to clarify that the message circulated as “important and urgent” is incorrect. It urged residents not to respond to the message.
The message claims that the attack is the “most violent” and that “no one knows where it came from”.
The TDRA routinely clarifies fake or misleading messages that go viral in the UAE. The authority has in the past debunked rumours about phones being hacked through calls about Covid vaccine; VPN fines; and cash rewards 'offered by the government'.
