UAE Cyber Security Council launches internship programme
The programme, which runs for three months, seeks to enhance the interns’ cyber security skills and knowledge, further protect the UAE’s digital transformation, and provide them with valuable professional and business acumen skillsets
The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and etisalat, on Saturday announced the launch of an internship programme for Emirati university graduates and professionals who recently joined the cyber security workforce.
The programme, which runs for three months, seeks to enhance the interns’ cyber security skills and knowledge, further protect the UAE’s digital transformation, and provide them with valuable professional and business acumen skillsets. It is open to 10 UAE nationals selected by a committee composed of experts from the CSC and the Ministry of Education.
The CSC selected etisalat to expose the interns to the essential aspects that exist within a comprehensive cyber security organisation. They will have the opportunity to work at Etisalat’s Cyber Security department, where they will be able to grasp the threats to the UAE which are responded to daily.
Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, head of Cyber Security, UAE Government, said the CSC is continuously embracing innovative ways to enhance cyber security across the UAE’s critical infrastructure.
“We have a great opportunity to bring young Emiratis into a critical sector of government service. Having them work with etisalat will expose them to real threats that our nation is experiencing on a daily basis so they could prepare for, respond to, and mitigate risks associated with cyber threats today and in the future.”
Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement, affirmed the ministry’s preparedness to cooperate with national entities and implement various programmes and initiatives aimed at investing in young talent showing exceptional experience in vital sectors to achieve efficiency and quality.
“The launch of the UAE Cyber Security Council’s internship programme, in cooperation with the Ministry and Etisalat, is a pioneering initiative in all aspects and is considered an important and proactive step to enhance the nation’s capabilities in cyber security, and protection from any online attacks in light of the increased daily risks. This will result to protecting vital sectors by building a national base of youth equipped with the necessary skills to deal with any emergency electronic development in this field to achieve sustainability,” Al Hammadi added.
Ayman Al Shehhi, vice-president, Network Security, etisalat, said: “With cyber security playing a fundamental role in all aspects of digital business today, Etisalat is honoured to be part of this government initiative which aims to help train incoming cyber professionals and hone their skills to address the changing cyber threats of tomorrow. At our Cyber Security department, we will expose the interns to various cyber security domains where they will gain valuable insight and hands-on experience while working with security incidents and complex vulnerability management systems.”
With the success of this initial cohort of interns, the CSC plans to expand the programme in the future to include more interns and partners that will provide hand-on experience across different critical infrastructure sectors.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
UAE Cyber Security Council launches internship...
The programme, which runs for three months, seeks to enhance the... READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
New anonymous whistleblower accuses Facebook of...
Former employee says social media giant put profits before stopping... READ MORE
-
Business
Etisalat builds a modern network for Expo 2020
Etisalat has made great strides in training a large segment of... READ MORE
-
Technology
Twitter rolls out Spaces for all users on iOS,...
Users with less than 600 followers can now host their own space on... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed approves Hatta Master Development ...
Plan will transform Hatta into an attractive local and international... READ MORE
-
News
EU hails UAE's efforts to strengthen human rights
Country's UNHRC membership shows increasing international presence,... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-...
It will be held from 9am to 5pm at the InterContinental in Dubai... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to mark Diwali with fireworks, special...
Promotions to give residents the chance to win cars, gold READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end