iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
Fans in the UAE can pre-order their favourite iPhone this week.
The launch of Apple’s iPhone13Pro has been widely welcomed by the telecom sector in the UAE.
“Oh. So. Pro.” These three simple words were splashed on du’s web site. “Smooth, responsive Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion,” the copy elaborated further. “Huge camera system upgrade for dramatic new possibilities. Exceptional durability. The ultrafast A15 Bionic chip. And breakthrough battery life. Let’s Pro,” were the cheerful words.
The site then elaborated on other features including the design, Pro Camera system, display and chip and battery.
Etisalat, du also tweeted about the iPhone13Pro launch and gave details on its web site - as well as announcing the pre-order date, which is the September 17.
Coming soon. Pre-order the all new iPhone 13 #5G starting Friday, 17th Sep at 4pm. https://t.co/zgygmJEMIz pic.twitter.com/skNR5VpJxM— dutweets (@dutweets) September 14, 2021
#iPhone13Pro— (@etisalat) September 15, 2021
Pro
https://t.co/Ckl5H3dBvi
17 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/kVl6vo0zpJ
Retailers in Dubai are also excited about the launch. “Unique value proposition has always been at the core of Apple’s marketing strategy and product design guideline,” Deepak Babani, executive vice-chairman, Eros Group, told Khaleej Timees. “Sleek design and compact packaging have been a trendsetter in the industry. Like every year iPhone 13 has, once again, created inquisitiveness in the market.”
According to Sachin Kapoor, Vice-President, Techxhub- IMEA & Emerging Markets, iPhone 13 comes as a fresh wave in a rather sluggish market scenario. “With expected features like an enhanced camera, massive storage, portrait videos, and vibrant colors, this version will certainly be a must-buy for Apple fans. Also, from an industry perspective, I feel that this launch will fuel up the entire mobile category while ascertaining their dominance in the premium segment.”
Nilesh Khalko, CEO of Sharaf DG, pointed out that “the technology behind gadgets keeps us excited and who better than Apple, known to deliver exceptional performance. We are thrilled about everything new, especially the new Apple products. The anticipated reveal has trended all of last week. This could mean a potential shift in the coming year’s mobile market share. We are overjoyed to play a part and bring our consumers closer to the brand.”
With inputs from Sandhya D'Mello
