whatsappdown: India's IT Ministry seeks report from WhatsApp on recent global outage

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Information Technology sought a detailed report from social media giant WhatsApp on the recent outage that was witnessed across the world on Tuesday.
Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this to ANI, saying:
"We have lakhs of WhatsApp users across the country and we asked for a detailed report from the company about the outage."
Sources aware of the development told ANI that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, had been given a week's time to submit its report to the Indian government.
On Tuesday afternoon, users across the world were impacted, as WhatsApp services were down for nearly 2 hours, in what the parent company had called a technical fault.
That day, users of the Meta-owned instant messaging and voice call platform had reported that they were unable to send group (as well as personal) chats during the outage. Users of WhatsApp Web, as well as the desktop application, were also affected in the outage.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson had said.
Several other countries had also reported the issue with WhatsApp, according to trackers.
According to Down Detector, a website that reports on outages and other problems, many users reported issues in using WhatsApp since 3.17am EDT (11am UAE time).
A website tracking social activity online reported an outage spike in the UAE
