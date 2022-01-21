UAE: New Apple Store to open on February 3

The redesigned store will offer customers the company's products as well as tech support

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 1:23 PM

A new Apple Store will open at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The redesigned store will open at a new location on February 3.

Originally opened in 2015, the new store will offer customers Apple’s latest products, as well as technical support services.

