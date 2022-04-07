UAE: Hundreds of users report Etisalat outage

The panel is HDR10+ compliant and covers 99 per cent of the sRGB colour spectrum
Several hundreds of netizens in Dubai reported difficulties with Internet connectivity on Etisalat networks on Thursday evening.
According to Downdetector.ae, the reports began to trickle in around 9.30pm. By 10.10pm, the website had recorded over 737 complaints that users were unable to access Internet services via Etisalat. Most of the complaints recorded were for landline Internet connections (83%), while a minority also noted they were struggling to connect to services on their mobiles (10%)
Residents also took to Twitter to air their grievances, asking fellow users if they were experiencing the same issues and tagging Etisalat's official support handle for help.
Khaleej Times has reached out to Etisalat for comment. This is a developing story.
