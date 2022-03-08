UAE: Facebook owner Meta opens regional headquarters in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan tweeted that Meta would manage its Mena operations from the Emirate

File - Facebook employees take a photo with the company's new name and logo outside its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Photo: AFP

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 4:39 PM

Facebook’s parent company Meta has opened its regional headquarters in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, inaugurated the office in Dubai Internet City on Tuesday.

Posting photos from the opening, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted that Meta would manage its Mena operations from Dubai and support its 3-billion-strong user base.

More details to follow

