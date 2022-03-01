Emirates Draw launches mobile app on Google Play, iOS Stores

The company is founded by Hamed Ghavidel, a seasoned UAE real estate expert with a proven track record of over 20 years across luxury real estate development and project management.
Emirates Draw on Tuesday announced the launch of its dedicated, secure, and user-friendly mobile app on both the Google Play and Apple App store.
In a statement, Emirates Draw said the App will improve customers' experience and enable seamless access to information about Emirates Draw and its Coral Reef Restoration programme through a single access point.
Upon purchasing one pencil customers can enter both draws and potentially win the Grand Prize of Dh100,000,000 and the Raffle draw where seven guaranteed winners take home Dh77,777 each!
The draw is broadcast live every Sunday across its website, Facebook and YouTube channels. The latest batch of 433 winners were announced on Sunday February 27, 2022, who received a total of Dh642,341 in prize money during the draw’s live stream announcement. Four participants matched four out of seven digits and each won Dh7,777, while 49 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777. Finally, 373 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.
To date, over Dh17 million has been presented in prize money to over 13,000 winners since the organization’s inception in September 2021. The unique structure of Emirates Draw distinguishes it from other draws in that the grand prize remains at Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to Dh77 million.
It is the largest Grand Prize in UAE history and till now remains available, giving optimistic participants another chance to try for the life-changing amount; the next round will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 9pm UAE time.
