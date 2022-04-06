Twitter to start testing long-awaited edit feature in coming months

Users might be paying a fixed fee each month to get a device of their choice with free upgrades
Tech1 week ago
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months, surprising its users on the same day it said Tesla boss Elon Musk would join the social media company's board.
Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer products, said in a tweet the company had been working since last year on building an edit option, "the most requested Twitter feature for many years".
The news, first teased by Twitter on April Fools Day last week, comes as the company faces a broader change in direction with Musk becoming its largest shareholder and joining the board after questioning the social media platform's commitment to free speech.
Musk began polling Twitter users about an edit button after disclosing his 9.2 per cent stake in the company on Monday. As of 6.30pm EST, the poll had more than 4.2 million votes, with 73.5 per cent supporting the feature.
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal asked users to "vote carefully" on Monday, though the company on Tuesday tweeted that it did not get the idea for the edit button from the poll.
Sullivan tweeted the feature will take time to fine tune as "without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation".
The company will actively seek "input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit," he added.
ALSO READ:
Twitter will start testing the feature within its Twitter Blue Labs premium subscription service in the coming months to "learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible," it said.
Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.
Users might be paying a fixed fee each month to get a device of their choice with free upgrades
Tech1 week ago
In that interview, he said the ’90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favourite of his
Tech1 week ago
The “Digital Markets Act” (DMA) has sped through the bloc’s legislative procedures and is designed to protect consumers
Tech1 week ago
Users who see a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of a handbag, for instance
Tech1 week ago
The partnership will enable Help AG to provide services based on all Microsoft security products, including Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender
Tech1 week ago
Omniyat reveals design of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection Dubai
Tech2 weeks ago
The first session of the inaugural batch of 114 students was headlined with the presence of participants from MoroHub, du, Maqta Gateway, Abu Dhabi Ports, Vision Valley, Digital Dubai, and more
Tech2 weeks ago
Open to expats and citizens, the Coders HQ initiatives aim to create a large community of trained coders in the UAE
Tech2 weeks ago