Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board of directors

In that interview, he said the ’90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favourite of his
Tech1 week ago
Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9% stake in the social media platform.
Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.
Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won’t be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter’s outstanding stock for as long as he’s a board member and for 90 days after.
ALSO READ:
In that interview, he said the ’90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favourite of his
Tech1 week ago
The “Digital Markets Act” (DMA) has sped through the bloc’s legislative procedures and is designed to protect consumers
Tech1 week ago
Users who see a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of a handbag, for instance
Tech1 week ago
The partnership will enable Help AG to provide services based on all Microsoft security products, including Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender
Tech1 week ago
Omniyat reveals design of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection Dubai
Tech1 week ago
The first session of the inaugural batch of 114 students was headlined with the presence of participants from MoroHub, du, Maqta Gateway, Abu Dhabi Ports, Vision Valley, Digital Dubai, and more
Tech1 week ago
Open to expats and citizens, the Coders HQ initiatives aim to create a large community of trained coders in the UAE
Tech1 week ago
Users looking to capitalise on new assets being created may find fake websites being promoted on YouTube videos or through Telegram channels that direct users to fake tokens all the time
Tech2 weeks ago