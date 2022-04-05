UAE

Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board of directors

The term expires at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting

File
File

By AP

Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 5:00 PM

Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9% stake in the social media platform.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.

Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won’t be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter’s outstanding stock for as long as he’s a board member and for 90 days after.

