Twitter 'on track' to strike deal with Elon Musk by today, say reports

The social media platform may announce the $43 billion deal once its board has met to recommend the transaction to shareholders

By Web Desk Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 4:10 PM

Twitter, which is in the final negotiations of a sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is on track to reach a deal by today, according to reports.

The social media platform may announce the $43 billion deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, according to Reuters.

Twitter kicked off deal negotiations with Musk on Sunday after he wooed many of the social media company's shareholders with financing details on his $43 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.

The company's decision to engage with Musk, taken earlier on Sunday, does not mean that it will accept his $54.20 per share bid, the sources said. It signifies, however, that Twitter is now exploring whether a sale of the company to Musk is possible on attractive terms, the sources added.

Musk has been meeting with Twitter shareholders in the last few days, seeking support for his bid. He has said Twitter needs to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for free speech.

Many Twitter shareholders reached out to the company after Musk outlined a detailed financing plan for his bid on Thursday and urged it not to let the opportunity for a deal slip away, Reuters reported earlier on Sunday.

