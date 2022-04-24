X Holdings: Elon Musk's new 'super company' to merge Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter?

Musk registered three new companies on Tuesday in the tax-friendly state of Delaware

Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 9:59 AM

Elon Musk is reportedly working on creating a new super company combining Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

The New York Post report comes as the world’s richest man continues to take over Twitter, Musk registered three new companies on Tuesday in the tax-friendly state of Delaware under variations of the name 'X Holdings'.

The three new companies appear to be financial maneuvering as part of Musk’s Twitter bid, New York Post said.

Earlier in April, Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the social media platform’s board to negotiate a sale deal.

X Holdings was formed at the direction of Musk and some affiliates who intend to “acquire, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity interests of, or directly or indirectly merge with Twitter.,” according to a financing commitment letter the company submitted.

The first company, X Holdings I Inc., lists Musk as president, treasurer and secretary and would be the parent company of Twitter if the billionaire’s bid succeeds, according to Bloomberg.

Another entity, X Holdings II Inc., would merge with Twitter as part of the acquisition, while X Holdings III LLC would be used to help fund the transaction, the report added.

The filings have fuelled speculations that Musk plans to merge all his ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company and potentially Twitter, into a single super-conglomerate.

However, Musk dismissed the idea of forming a super company last week, blaming Wall Street investors for short-term thinking.

“As a public company, you’re just constantly sued,” Musk said in a TED interview. “It’s not that easy to sort of combine these things.”