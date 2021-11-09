Twitter launches subscription service with new features in four countries

Parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13.
Tech1 week ago
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is rolling out its subscription product to the United States and New Zealand and will include several new features, the social networking site announced on Tuesday, as it pushes to diversify its revenue sources.
Twitter Blue, which will cost $2.99 per month, will now include the ability to read some news articles without ads, upload longer videos and customize the navigation bar in the Twitter app.
The San Francisco-based company, which earns most of its money by selling advertising, is eyeing more consistent sources of revenue by selling access to certain features to heavy Twitter users who flock to the site for news and current events.
Twitter Blue subscribers can read articles from publications like the Washington Post, USA Today and Reuters without ads.
A portion of the user's Twitter Blue subscription will go to the news organisations, Twitter said.
ALSO READ:
Subscribers can also pin important conversations to the top of the messaging inbox and change the color theme of their Twitter app.
Twitter began rolling out the subscription service in June, launching it first in Canada and Australia. The company declined to say how many subscribers it has.
Parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13.
Tech1 week ago
Frances Haugen calls on Facebook CEO and chairman Mark Zuckerberg to step down
Tech1 week ago
Company quashes rumours outage was caused by free burrito giveaway
Tech1 week ago
Apple took a $6b hit to its sales during the fiscal fourth quarter due to a global supply chain problem.
Tech1 week ago
Lack of computer chips, spiking labour costs casting a shadow for both tech giants.
Tech1 week ago
Zuckerberg has described it as a virtual environment you can go inside of — instead of just looking at on a screen
Tech1 week ago
Zuckerberg says he expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade
Tech1 week ago
In the UAE, in H1 2021, wearables sales witnessed an increase of 116 per cent compared to H1 2020
Tech1 week ago