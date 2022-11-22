Twitter chief Elon Musk to hold off relaunch of Twitter Blue

The $7.99 subscription service for the blue check mark — riddled with problems — was scheduled to re-release on November 29

By Reuters Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 6:53 AM

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet.

The bird site is currently undergoing a major overhaul, ever since Musk took over the platform.

