Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president's account

The former president has previously said the platform suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were 'incredible'

By Reuters Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 2:17 PM

Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favour of reinstating the former US President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organised by new owner Elon Musk.

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll, with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted.

Trump's Twitter account, which had over 88 million followers before he was banned on Jan. 8, 2021, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 followers by 10pm local time Saturday. Some users initially reported being unable to follow the reinstated account on Saturday evening.

Trump had appeared less than keen earlier in the day.

"I don't see any reason for it," the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well".

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Musk and said he had always liked him. But Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were "incredible".

