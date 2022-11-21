'Testing Testing': Kanye West returns to Twitter, cuts short 'verbal fast'

The platform's new CEO Elon Musk welcomes him with a small tweet featuring a pun on the rapper's name

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 1:40 PM

American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, cut short his self-imposed "vow of silence" on Sunday, returning to Twitter with a test tweet, followed by a Jewish greeting.

Don’t kill what ye hate

Save what ye love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Ironically, this second tweet comes six weeks after a series of anti-Semitic rants which resulted in multiple major brands cutting ties with the rapper, and Ye being suspended from Twitter. It was met with mixed reactions.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

His vow to take a 30-day "verbal fast" on November 4 — to abstain from alcohol, adult films, and intercourse — followed up from the immense backlash he received for his anti-Semitic comments. The rapper then tweeted almost 15 more times before going completely silent on the platform.

ALSO READ:

In an Instagram post in October titled 'LOVE SPEECH', West revealed that he had lost about $2 billion in a day after backlash from Jewish rights groups, the Anti-Defamation League, and multiple celebrities led to famous names like Balenciaga, Gap — and most importantly Adidas — ending their associations with him.

Photo: @kanyewest/Instagram

Yet, just last month, he agreed to buy Parler, an alternative social media platform to Twitter.

The rapper is the latest in a set of controversial online figures to get back on the platform again, after former US president Donald Trump, who is now allowed on Twitter even though he chooses to stick to his own platform, Truth Social.