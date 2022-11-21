UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'Testing Testing': Kanye West returns to Twitter, cuts short 'verbal fast'

The platform's new CEO Elon Musk welcomes him with a small tweet featuring a pun on the rapper's name

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 1:40 PM

American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, cut short his self-imposed "vow of silence" on Sunday, returning to Twitter with a test tweet, followed by a Jewish greeting.

Ironically, this second tweet comes six weeks after a series of anti-Semitic rants which resulted in multiple major brands cutting ties with the rapper, and Ye being suspended from Twitter. It was met with mixed reactions.

His vow to take a 30-day "verbal fast" on November 4 — to abstain from alcohol, adult films, and intercourse — followed up from the immense backlash he received for his anti-Semitic comments. The rapper then tweeted almost 15 more times before going completely silent on the platform.

ALSO READ:

In an Instagram post in October titled 'LOVE SPEECH', West revealed that he had lost about $2 billion in a day after backlash from Jewish rights groups, the Anti-Defamation League, and multiple celebrities led to famous names like Balenciaga, Gap — and most importantly Adidas — ending their associations with him.

Photo: @kanyewest/Instagram
Photo: @kanyewest/Instagram

Yet, just last month, he agreed to buy Parler, an alternative social media platform to Twitter.

The rapper is the latest in a set of controversial online figures to get back on the platform again, after former US president Donald Trump, who is now allowed on Twitter even though he chooses to stick to his own platform, Truth Social.


More news from Entertainment