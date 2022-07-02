Look: Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope

Some users can now share write-ups as links both on, off platform
Tech1 week ago
Elon Musk on Friday night broke his nine-day silence on Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44 billion, posting a picture of him meeting Pope Francis on Thursday.
The world’s richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: “Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday.”
Musk’s four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children.
The purpose and location of Musk’s meeting with the pope were not immediately clear.
Last month, Musk said there were “still a few unresolved matters” on the deal to buy Twitter, including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal.
ALSO READ:
Some users can now share write-ups as links both on, off platform
Tech1 week ago
The free to use service is updated by volunteers and relies on donations to keep afloat
Tech1 week ago
The payment method will deliver 'larger opportunities for creators'
Tech1 week ago
Flippy 2 robotics solution can independently do work of an entire fry station
Tech1 week ago
Parent company Meta to settle allegations of allowing bias in who saw housing advertisements
Tech1 week ago
The actions reflect efforts by leading cloud providers to rein in sensitive technologies on their own
Tech1 week ago
Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.
Tech1 week ago
Creators will be able to earn more as tech giant promises to 'hold off on revenue sharing' until 2024
Tech1 week ago