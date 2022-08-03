India withdraws data protection bill

Project aimed at cutting dependence on fossil fuels and reducing carbon footprints
India's information technology minister on Wednesday withdrew a data protection bill which was first proposed in 2019 and alarmed big tech companies.
A government notice stated New Delhi was taking the decision as a parliamentary panel's review of the bill had suggested 81 amendments, leading to the need for a new "comprehensive legal framework".
"Considering the (panel's) report ... a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon," the government notice stated. The Indian government will now "present a new bill," it added.
The privacy bill was designed to protect Indian citizens and establish a so-called data protection authority, but it had raised concerns among Big Tech giants that it could increase their compliance burden and data storage requirements.
Companies including Facebook and Twitter have for years been concerned with India's proposed tighter regulations for the technology sector, which have often strained relations between New Delhi and Washington.
India says such regulations are needed to safeguard the data and privacy of citizens.
Project aimed at cutting dependence on fossil fuels and reducing carbon footprints
This year, the social media giant unveiled sweeping redesigns of Facebook and Instagram, as well as its ads system
Most of the job cuts would be in areas not involved in building products
He also asked the judge to order the social media platform to produce all raw data by August 1
The experts at the Play Lab are on the cutting edge of early childhood development and learning, including play, educational, and parenting trends
They say that teens see pictures of very thin models and content related to extreme exercise
Elon Musk adds that the Google co-founder and him are still friends
The Tesla CEO and Sergey Brin were close friends until the affair, the article says