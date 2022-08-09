Google down for thousands of users: Downdetector

More than 40,000 people worldwide were reporting issues

By Agencies Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 6:11 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 10:13 AM

Alphabet Inc's Google-- and a number of its services-- were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 40,000 people worldwide reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

"User reports indicate Google Maps is having problems since 9.36pm local time," Downdetector tweeted.

According to the website, after around two hours, reports of the outage began tapering, but a small number of users continued to report trouble accessing Google's cloud and calendar functions.

"We're aware of a software update issue that occurred late this afternoon Pacific Time, and briefly affected availability of Google Search and Maps, and we apologize for the inconvenience," a Google spokesperson said.

"We worked to quickly address the issue and our services are now back online."

On Twitter, some users posted screenshots of the 500 error message they received while trying to use Google, which said the server had "encountered an error and could not complete your request."

