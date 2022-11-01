Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO

The deal drew contrasting reactions, with former US president Donald Trump cheering the change of leadership
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion.
The move comes after Musk, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.
Musk had also changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” in a sign alluding to this move.
Last week, Musk’s takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.
ALSO READ:
The deal drew contrasting reactions, with former US president Donald Trump cheering the change of leadership
I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, former US President Donald Trump has said
The Tesla founder maintained that the platform should be 'warm and welcoming to all', and ought to enable users to choose the experience they want to have
The Tesla chief and self-described free speech absolutist has indicated that he would loosen restrictions on content
Parag Agrawal, former CEO, will get the highest amount among them
Ahead of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, the tech tycoon had dismissed speculation about why he'd buy the tech giant, and his thoughts on advertising
This takeover comes after Friday was set as a deadline by a Delaware judge in the Tesla CEO's protracted case with the tech giant
Ad sales accounted for more than 90% of the social media platform's revenue in the second quarter