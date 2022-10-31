Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts: Report

Parag Agrawal, former CEO, will get the highest amount among them
Twitter, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, plans to let go of a quarter of its workforce as part of what is expected to be a first round of layoffs, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, a long-time Musk legal representative, led the conversations about the job cuts, according to the report.
Twitter had over 7,000 employees at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing and a quarter of the headcount amounts to nearly 2,000 employees.
Musk denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees at a date earlier than November 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Finance Chief Ned Segal and Legal Affairs and Policy Chief Vijaya Gadde on completion of a six-month $44 billion buyout saga of the social media platform on Thursday, sources told Reuters.
ALSO READ:
Parag Agrawal, former CEO, will get the highest amount among them
Ahead of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, the tech tycoon had dismissed speculation about why he'd buy the tech giant, and his thoughts on advertising
This takeover comes after Friday was set as a deadline by a Delaware judge in the Tesla CEO's protracted case with the tech giant
Ad sales accounted for more than 90% of the social media platform's revenue in the second quarter
Announcement shortly after company reported its first year-to-year decline in quarterly profit in nearly three years
Last month, the smartphone giant announced that it was all set to begin manufacturing its latest models in India, days after a global unveiling
On Tuesday afternoon, users across the world were impacted as the messaging service was down for nearly 2 hours, which was later labelled a technical fault
The penalty issued was the maximum allowed for more than 800 violations of Washington's Fair Campaign Practices Act