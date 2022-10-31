Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

Company recalls these products out of caution and retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves
Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts on Monday morning.
Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30am Eastern.
It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.
“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts," said a spokesperson for Meta. “We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologise for the inconvenience.”
Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 1014am Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.
The so-called Kia challenge, first posted over the summer, shows how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver
US president: Get vaccinated; it's free. Not enough people are getting it
President Joe Biden praises Ashton Carter as a great American of the utmost integrity
WNBA star arrested with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil
The Pentagon's parallel efforts with the space agency highlight a turning point for the US government, after decades evaluating UFOs, dating back to the 1940s
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Biden administration's relationship with the Tesla CEO
The shooting that also injured six people at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death