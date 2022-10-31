Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

It’s unclear whether the problem is an internal issue or if the social media site has been hacked

By AP Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 9:09 PM

Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts on Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30am Eastern.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts," said a spokesperson for Meta. “We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 1014am Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.