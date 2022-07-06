Dubai: New advertising technology to light up escalators at malls, metros and airports

Brands can now access previously unavailable retail space to attract audience

A new advertising solution, using innovative technology, that not only increases safety on escalators, but also improves their appearance has been launched for the first time in the region.

Motion Icon aims to revolutionise Out of Home (OOH) advertising with a globally patented escalator step branding solution. They will partner with Motivate Media Group to bring this extensive platform to brands across the UAE and KSA, covering shopping malls, airports, exhibition centres, metro stations and many other high traffic locations.

Brand owners will now be able to access previously unavailable retail space to attract audiences.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, said: “We’re seeing an increase in demand for OOH services in the UAE and we’re keen to explore this market.”

Brent Bragge, CCO, Motion Icon: "This product itself is uniquely elegant in reimagining a piece of machinery we all know and somewhat take for granted, transforming it into an eye-catching marketing platform."

Christopher Trimble, COO, Motion Icon: “For the first time, brand owners now have the opportunity to utilise a previously unavailable retail space to attract, influence and convert their target market, right before the POP.”