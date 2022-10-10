Dubai: Dr Aman Puri inaugurates India's pavilion at Gitex Global 2022

Around 200 Indian companies are participating at the event this year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 11:30 PM

Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India in Dubai, on Monday, inaugurated India’s pavilion at Gitex Global 2022.

Around 200 Indian companies are participating in the expo and India pavilion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Puri said that India and UAE share strong cultural and economic links that have got a further boost with the signing of CEPA earlier this year.

He said that Dubai has emerged as the most significant partner for Indian companies from the electronics and IT sector.

The Indian pavilion at the world’s largest technology exhibition has been put up by the Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) of India.

Also present at the inauguration were Sandeep Narula, chairman ESC, Kamal Vachani, regional director, Middle East, ESC and Gurmeet Singh, executive director, ESC.

“Gitex is continuing to emerge as the largest and the most impressive ICT event of its kind in the Middle East and is now ranked as one of the top three ICT exhibitions in the world. Naturally, India has a great stake in the booming Middle East, Africa, Asia and European markets for which Dubai is the Gateway. Thus, the event provides the participating Indian ICT companies opportunities to target the burgeoning Middle East market, said Narula.

Singh said ESC has been participating in Gitex for years and the Indian firms have forged significant businesses at the expo in the past.

Kamal Vachani said the Middle East region is one of the fastest-growing ICT markets in the world. “High growth prevails across all segments, and the market is driven by economic diversification and various e-government initiatives. The region has robust economies, which despite downturns around the world, continue to enjoy high growth rates. A number of Indian companies, therefore, find Dubai an ideal location for enhancing their business,” he said.

To further strengthen the electronics and IT relations between India and the Middle East, the Council is inviting a large delegation from the Middle East to visit India for IndiaSoft 2023, which is scheduled to take place on March 27-28, 2023, in New Delhi.

