Indian start-up Shipsy powers end-to-end logistics and supply chain operations

Company tracks more than 650,000 containers per month, procures freight worth $150 million

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 10:12 PM

Start-up Shipsy enables businesses worldwide to build resilient, connected, agile, sustainable, and autonomous supply chains and logistics operations. Its smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to significantly reduce operating costs, lower carbon footprint, enhance customer experiences, boost delivery productivity, and drive seamless cross-border freight movement.

Shipsy's 350-member-plus team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving over 200 customers across the globe.

The company tracks more than 650,000 containers per month, procures freight worth $150 (550.96) million per month, and powers over 60 million parcels per month.

The start-up has integrations with over 64 major shipping lines, over 50 third-party logistics companies, 300 freight forwarders, more than 50 customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers.

At Gitex GLOBAL 2022, which started on Monday, Shipsy is showcasing how supply chain leaders across the globe are using its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology. This technology helps reduce operational costs, boost customer experience and drive sustainable delivery operations.

Shipsy's AI-powered platform helps retailers and e-commerce players drive high operational efficiencies. For instance, the solution ensures an 18 per cent reduction in Return-To-Origin instances, shrinks mid-mile and last-mile costs by 12 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, increases vehicle capacity utilisation by 31 per cent, boosts deliveries per rider by 14 per cent, increases on-time dispatch volumes by 28 per cent,, and helps scale delivery operations by quick onboarding of multiple third-party logistics.