Board salary will be $0 if my Twitter bid succeeds: Elon Musk

Between October and December 2021, over 3.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s community guidelines
Tech6 days ago
Elon Musk took a swipe at the board of Twitter on Monday after the social media company adopted a 'poison pill' to protect itself from the second-biggest shareholder's $43 billion cash buyout offer.
"Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that's ~$3M/year saved right there," Musk tweeted in response to a user's post criticizing the board.
Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist" who has been critical of Twitter's policies, did not elaborate on the tweet. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Continuing his tirade against the company, Musk had launched a poll on Thursday asking his 80 million followers if "taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board", to which a large majority responded "Yes".
Later, the Tesla chief executive also tweeted "Love Me Tender", an Elvis Presley song, after Twitter opted a plan to sell shares at a discount to prevent any attempt by shareholders to amass a stake of more than 15 per cent. Musk currently has a 9.1 per cent stake.
Meanwhile, in a series of tweet replies, co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey called out Twitter's board on Saturday, saying "it's consistently been the dysfunction of the company."
Dorsey's statement was a reply to a tweet by venture capitalist Garry Tan that said: "The wrong partner on your board can literally make a billion dollars in value evaporate."
ALSO READ:
Shares of Twitter were up about 4 per cent at $46.85, still significantly below Musk's offer of $54.20 per share. They have risen roughly 15 per cent since Musk disclosed his stake on April 4.
Meanwhile, Twitter has also been informed by Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, that it was exploring the possibility of putting together a bid.
Between October and December 2021, over 3.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s community guidelines
Tech6 days ago
The phone is being produced at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn
Tech1 week ago
Chief Executive Agrawal posts brief note sent to the company
Tech1 week ago
Top accounts rarely tweet and post very little content, Tesla boss says
Tech1 week ago
Officials say the US is breaching 'the rights of Russians'
Tech1 week ago
Researchers discovered a line of code that secretly gathered personal data, including phone numbers
Tech1 week ago
Most of the complaints recorded were for landline Internet connections
Tech1 week ago
The tech giant will now offer users an option to fix their Face ID without replacing the whole device
Tech1 week ago