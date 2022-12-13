Welcoming you all to WAFI this festive season

The most wonderful time of the year is here. Wafi City’s iconic festive season display will transport the entire family into the magic of festive celebrations all the way from Santa’s Academy

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 1:01 PM

The festive holidays are a magical time filled with joy and togetherness that people celebrate everywhere, and this year, Santa’s Academy at Wafi City, aims to achieve exactly that.

The festive season is all about cherished moments with loved ones and this year, Wafi City has set the stage to be the ultimate festive celebratory destination with a host of magnificent activities and experiences that will continue all the way to December 24 from 8:30am to 9:30pm.

Visitors will be dazzled by the 52-foot-tall Christmas tree, one of the biggest in Dubai and see the magical set-up from the elevated viewing deck.

As you stroll through the set-up enjoying a warm cup of hot chocolate, you will see stunning displays of what the holiday season looks like up north at Santa’s Academy. Get up close and personal with Santa, frame your memories, meet the elves, and learn all about how the magic happens at Santa’s academy, and groove to cheerful musical performances and stand a chance to win Dh10,000 and exciting weekly staycation and dining prizes. That is not all, once children complete elf training, they graduate from the academy with a cap and gown.

Santa’s grotto is more magical than ever this year and those who purchase the Santa’s grotto ticket for Dh70 will receive access to Santa’s Academy. Get a glimpse of how to become Santa’s little helper and enter Santa’s grotto where the ‘man in red’ himself will have a meet and greet with the kids. This year’s gift from Santa is certainly unique for children as their magical journey at the colourful festive academy ends with a framed photo with Santa that they will be able to cherish forever.

The festivities wouldn’t be complete without live entertainment from Friday to Sunday, which will consist of musicians and singers who will be performing all your favourite Christmas tunes. Children can also sign up at Biella for the ‘bake your own pizza’ workshop, where they can use their imagination to create scrumptious pizza, while their parents dine.

Commenting on the event, Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Head of Central Marketing at Wafi Group, said: “We are very excited to host one of Dubai’s most elaborate and magical festive displays once again. We look forward to hosting the families that come year on year, as well as those who will make this their first visit. We promise a magical time and festive cheer for all.”

In addition to all these activities, there will be huge festive decorations placed across the mall for guests to take Instagram shots for keepsake or send to loved ones near and far.

For additional information: +971 4 324 4555 or wafi.com