Galadari Brothers: Expanding Horizons

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:22 AM

Khaleej Times, which celebrates its 46th anniversary today, is part of the media division of the UAE's leading business conglomerate Galadari Brothers, with a rich history dating back to its founding in the 1960s.

Today, the group has grown from its Dubai roots into a multinational conglomerate and operates in diverse verticals expanding its presence across countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Australia, the UK, Sri Lanka, Morocco, India and Pakistan.

Galadari Brothers has helped businesses establish roots and grow across the world for more than six decades. With interests spanning a wide range of industries such as motors, heavy equipment, food and beverages, engineering, real estate, publishing, hospitality and travel, Galadari Brothers delivers a variety of products and services and is home to more than 50 global brands. Over the years, the group has built a reputation for delivering consistent value.

Here's a look at the businesses and expertise of the Galadari Brothers group:

Heavy Equipment

Galadari Heavy Equipment Division supports leading world-class brands in heavy earthmoving, construction, power systems, and materials handling equipment. The company is the exclusive and sole distributor of brands such as Komatsu, JCB, Sitrak, Bomag, Linkbelt, and Dieci. Holding the leading market share in the UAE, these brands have served many customers in building world-class projects.

Food and Beverage

The Galadari Food & Beverage Division has been spreading happiness in the region since 1979 with a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. It is the largest master franchisee for the Baskin-Robbins brand globally, with a 1200+ growing portfolio of stores across 10 geographies. It also proudly operates Dunkin’, KyoChon, Shabestan, and a home-grown concept Halla Shawarma. Holding the largest store network in the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) industry in the Gulf Region, it plans to expand further through adding more leading brands to its portfolio across additional geographies.

Motors

Having achieved great success for the Mazda Motor Corporation in the UAE for over 45 years, Galadari Automobiles Company has become a leader in the sector. With more than 500 employees and 14 facilities, the company has been providing world-class service and automotive products, ensuring after-sales support and the best customer experience.

Galadari Automobiles is also home to other iconic brands like Kawasaki and Ziebart. This strategic move is aimed at expanding the group’s portfolio in the automotive and motorcycle industry, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the region.

Engineering

The Galadari Engineering Division is shaping the future of the nation by bridging communities, creating iconic landmarks, and building the high-rises of tomorrow. As the UAE’s premier fabricated steel and engineering solutions provider, the Engineering Division is known for its exceptional designs, incomparable quality, fabrication & other related structural steel construction-related services and high-end products.

Media

The Galadari Media Division is best known for publishing the UAE’s first English newspaper Khaleej Times, which is the country’s most trusted and popular source of news, views, and entertainment. KT offers compelling content from the UAE and around the world. Today, KT has transformed into a digitally centric newspaper, and is the UAE’s leading multimedia platform.

Travel and Hospitality

The Galadari Hotel Colombo — situated in the heart of the Sri Lankan capital — tells a splendid tale of world-class hospitality that spans over 34 years. Its spacious, luxurious rooms that showcase a stunning view of the ocean, along with superb amenities and top-class service, have always met and exceeded guests’ expectations. The hotel has a variety of restaurants to cater to every taste.

ITS (International Travel Services) has been operating and catering to the travel needs of UAE residents for the past 40 years. Specialising in customised bookings for clients around the world. ITS gradually expanded its services in tourism and travel to various destinations worldwide.

Real Estate

Established in 1978 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Galadari Real Estate provides premium commercial and residential property management services for private investors, institutions, corporations, not-for-profits, and cooperatives. From leasing and management to buying and selling, it curates portfolios and provides tailored solutions across the UAE.

KT remains at the forefront

As one of the valuable assets of the group, KT has been at the forefront of the UAE media industry ever since its first edition was published on April 16, 1978. The newspaper has not only been offering insights on global events, as well as charting the transformation of the UAE over four-and-a-half decades through its various platforms.

In conclusion, Galadari Brothers has built a strong legacy of success through its relentless pursuit of excellence, commitment to innovation, and dedication to serving its customers and the community. With a diverse portfolio of businesses and a strong track record of growth and profitability, the group is well-positioned to continue its success well into the future.