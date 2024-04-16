Keeping Businesses Ahead of the Curve

On April 16, 1978, Abdul Rahim Galadari presented the first copy of Khaleej Times to late Shaikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was the then UAE's Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai.

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:20 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:23 AM

Newspapers have long been a vital source of information for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to stay informed about the latest news, trends, and economic outlooks. In today's fast-paced business world, staying ahead of the curve is essential for success, and newspapers play a crucial role in providing instant news and analysis to help entrepreneurs make informed decisions.

Advertising has been an integral part of any publishing enterprise; it aims to keep the marketplace informed of various opportunities and enabling a sound consumer interaction, thus paving the way for a society or a community that is progressive towards development, aware and agile.

For 46 years, Khaleej Times (KT), the first English language broadsheet newspaper in the UAE, has been playing an exemplary role in fostering and promoting such a thriving business ecosystem in the region.

Since launch on April 16, 1978, the newspaper has emerged as a catalyst for change, staying influential at the frontline of the region's fast-evolving media landscape, providing readers with reliable and authentic news about the political, social, sports, economy, and business developments taking place within the region and beyond.

One of the key ways newspapers promote entrepreneurs and businesses is by providing instant news coverage of important events that can impact the business world. Whether it is a major merger, a new government policy, or a market-moving event, newspapers are often the first to report on these developments, giving entrepreneurs the information they need to react quickly and adapt their strategies accordingly.

In the UAE’s spectacular 53-year journey of advancement as one of the most sought-after global hubs on the planet for tourists, investors, businessmen, professionals, artists, the world’s mega-rich, and talents, the country’s visionary leadership and media-savvy government-related entities have been effectively and brilliantly harnessing the power and influence of the media to turbo-charge its transformational growth. Along with its media peers, KT has been remarkably successful in playing a pivotal role in that mission.

As a newspaper of choice for the entrepreneurial community, KT has consistently reported on the latest business news, providing readers with in-depth analysis and commentary on the economic landscape of the nation and the region. Through its coverage of business news and economic trends, KT has become an essential resource for entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders looking to expand their operations within the UAE and beyond.

One of the key strengths of KT is its ability to stay relevant and adapt to the changing needs of its readers. Over the years, the newspaper has evolved to include more features and sections, covering a wide range of topics and issues. Today, the paper owned by Galadari Brothers, is not just a source of news but also a platform for discussion and debate, with its opinion and editorial pages providing readers with a space to voice their opinions and engage in meaningful dialogue.

KT has also been a game-changer in the media scene, advocating for change and reforms that have shaped the business ecosystem and economic landscape of the nation and the region. The newspaper has been a vocal proponent of policies and initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth. It has also been a staunch supporter of the government's efforts to diversify the economy, expand the non-oil sector, and attract foreign investment.

In recent years, the paper has expanded its digital presence, launching a website and mobile app that provide readers with 24/7 access to the latest news, features, and analysis. Advertising on the digital medium has been gaining a fast acceptability, both among the key conglomerates who wish to promote their goods and services for a better profitability and the digital audience that keeps itself well informed on the virtual platform gaining insight into news, views, opinions, promotional snippets and so on. The newspaper has also embraced social media, using platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram to engage with its readers and promote its content.

Despite the rise of digital media, KT has maintained its relevance and influence, remaining one of the most widely read and respected newspapers in the UAE. This is due in part to the newspaper's commitment to quality journalism, with its team of experienced reporters and editors providing readers with accurate, timely, and insightful coverage of the news.

While playing a vital role in fostering and promoting a thriving and competent business ecosystem in the UAE, KT has become one of the most reliable and authentic sources of political, social, sports, promotional and business news, providing readers with a platform for discussion and debate. It has been a game-changer in the media and advertising scene, advocating for change and reforms that have shaped the economic landscape of the nation and the region. With its commitment to quality and responsible journalism, KT is well-positioned to remain a reliable source of news and information for readers for many years to come.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020, like its media peers around the world, KT provided extensive coverage of the economic impact of the virus, including updates on government stimulus packages, changes in consumer behaviour, and the effects on various industries. This real-time information was crucial for entrepreneurs trying to navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic and make decisions to protect their businesses.

In addition to providing instant news coverage, KT also plays a key role in analysing emerging trends and forecasting economic outlooks. By examining data, interviewing experts, and conducting in-depth research, the newspaper is able to provide valuable insights into the future direction of the economy and specific industries.

For entrepreneurs and businesses, this analysis is invaluable for planning ahead and identifying opportunities for growth. For example, if a newspaper predicts a boom in the renewable energy sector, entrepreneurs in that industry can use this information to invest in new technologies, expand their operations, or develop new products to capitalise on the trend.

KT often publishes articles and opinion pieces from industry experts and thought leaders, providing entrepreneurs with valuable insights and advice on how to navigate the challenges and opportunities in their respective industries. These articles can help entrepreneurs stay informed about best practices, emerging technologies, and market trends, giving them a competitive edge in their businesses.

KT also plays a crucial role in promoting entrepreneurship by highlighting success stories and profiling innovative startups and businesses. By showcasing the achievements of entrepreneurs and sharing their stories, newspapers inspire others to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams and provide valuable lessons and insights for aspiring business owners. For example, a newspaper article profiling a successful tech startup could inspire other entrepreneurs to pursue similar opportunities in the technology sector, while also providing valuable insights into the strategies and tactics that led to the company's success.

Also, a newspaper article featuring a new product launch or business expansion can generate interest from potential investors looking to support innovative startups, as well as customers looking for new products or services to meet their needs.

Overall, like most leading international newspapers, KT plays a vital role in promoting entrepreneurs and businesses by providing instant news coverage, analysing emerging trends, forecasting economic outlooks, and showcasing success stories. It also connects the marketplace through communication that helps foster a buyer-seller relationship through press releases, promotional campaigns that it features on a day to day basis. By staying informed and leveraging the insights and information provided by KT, entrepreneurs can make informed decisions, identify opportunities for growth, and navigate the challenges of the business world with confidence.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com