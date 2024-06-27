Liv Digital Bank Launches ‘Game On Deposit’

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM

Liv, UAE’s first and largest digital bank launched by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has introduced Game On Deposit, a gamified fixed deposit through which customers can get enhanced interest rates of up to 10 per cent.

Customers can open a ‘Game On Deposit’ and choose a team they believe will win the 2024 European Football Tournament. If the selected team wins, they will earn a 10 per cent interest on the fixed deposit. If the team reaches the semi-finals, the interest rate will be 5 per cent. Otherwise, they will receive 2.3 per cent market interest. The minimum required fixed deposit amount is Dh5,000 for a tenure of four months. Additionally, customers can open any number of fixed deposits to bid on their favorite team(s).

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “Liv’s innovation DNA remains intact as it continues to disrupt traditional industry paradigms by offering customers innovative, out-of-the-box financial products and services that align with their interests and preferences. Through our unique campaign, we are using gamification to encourage customers, many of whom are football enthusiasts, to save while earning returns in a fun and engaging manner. We encourage all new and existing Liv customers to make the most of our exciting ‘Game On Deposit’ campaign and grab the opportunity to earn higher interest rates.” True to its differentiated value proposition, Liv continues to offer customers a host of innovative and rewarding products and services like the ‘Game On Deposit’. Last year, Liv became the first and only digital bank to introduce the ‘Money Ahead Deposit’, a fixed deposit giving users interest upfront on day one, instead of at maturity, with multiple tenors of up to 12 months and an interest rate of 4 per cent. Liv also offers the popular ‘Automated Savings Goals Account’, which enables customers to set up automation in their accounts and spendings—such as rounding up a certain amount every time they pay with their card, or putting some money aside every time they receive their salary—helping customers to save automatically, intelligently and seamlessly, with the account’s high-yield interest rate further raising their savings.

Through these innovative offerings, Liv Digital Bank by Emirates NBD has acquired over half a million customers, or approximately 10 per cent of the bankable population in the UAE, making it a global case study and an example of how innovation and trust combined can work together to create exponential value.

Liv Digital Bank has continued to solidify its position as the leading digital bank in the region, being awarded ‘Best Digital Bank in the Middle East and the UAE – 2024’ by the Asian Banker, as well as ‘MENA Digital Bank of the Year’ and ‘Best Digital Bank in the UAE’ by MEED — Mena Banking Excellence Awards in 2024.