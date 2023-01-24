Unlocking The Potential

Brookes Education Group partners with Global Education Trust to establish the first IBDP World School in Kochi, India

GPS Brookes Kochi, powered by two leading education networks, Global Education Trust (GET) and Brookes Education Group (BEG), welcomes students in Grades 11 and 12 to join an experienced and highly-qualified learning community offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Determined to unlock the potential of local and international students from the Gulf region and abroad, GPS Brookes Kochi delivers an IB World School education with impact while ensuring the school remains accessible and cost-effective for all families looking for an international opportunity.

“Building international mindedness is at the heart of what we set out to achieve in unison with the IB philosophy of creating a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect,” says, Johan Jacob P, Director of Global Public School.

GPS Brookes Kochi aims to provide a global learning environment, empowering the next generation of global change-makers who are not only confident and passionate about learning for themselves but are inspired to make a difference and help others.

A state-of-the-art facility, GPS Brookes Kochi provides students with premium facilities, including open-planned classrooms, a collaborative library, and modern lab facilities. Additionally, the school provides residential facilities for international students wishing to board. Matched with expert educators, GPS Brookes Kochi is an outstanding learning space and the preferred choice for parents from all over the world.

GPS Brookes Kochi is backed by the Global Education Trust, which has been a beacon of quality international education in Kochi with its stewardship of Global Public School (CBSE) and GPS International (Cambridge) over the last decade and a half. The association with Brookes Education Group helps its students to connect with their peers in sister schools in Canada, India, the UK and Russia, thus opening up a world of opportunities and truly bringing internationalism to the campus.

For families looking to start students early in the IB, GPS Brookes Kochi is a Candidate School* for the PYP. This school is pursuing authorisation as an IB World School. These are schools that share a common philosophy—a commitment to high-quality, challenging, international education that GPS Brookes Kochi believes is important for its students.

The PYP programme for Years 1 and 2 is proven to expand the minds of young ones and bring in a sense of awe while at the same time laying the foundations for students to become independent learners. Learning at GPS Brookes Kochi is truly a global experience in every sense.

Set in the serene, peaceful and sylvan surroundings of Kochi, GPS Brookes Kochi’s location inspires learners of every kind to achieve their potential. The vast cultural canvas of the city, the unique teacher-student ratio, and the intrinsic internationalism that comes into learning through the Brookes Education Group network make studying at GPS Brookes Kochi an enriching experience.

Only schools authorised by the IB Organisation can offer any of its four academic programmes: the Primary Years Programme (PYP), the Middle Years Programme (MYP), the Diploma Programme (DP), or the Career-related Programme (CP).

Candidate status gives no guarantee that authorisation will be granted. For further information about the IB and its programmes, visit: www.ibo.org.