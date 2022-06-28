Transforming Business And Lives

Nishant Ranjan, Chief Executive — GCC Operations, UAE

Digital transformation solutions are developing a synergy between India and UAE establishments through care, concern and competence

Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 10:44 AM

The UAE-India relationship enjoys a strong bond based on age-old cultural, religious and economic ties between the two nations, one which has only flourished over the years under the dynamic leadership of the two economic powerhouses of the world.

A relationship which has further been emboldened with the recent signing of historic and landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India, a testament to the deep rooted strategic relations between the two nations.

It is under the blessings of these unwavering ties, Bank of Baroda sowed its seeds in the UAE with the opening of first branch in 1974 and which was inaugurated in the presence of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. This was necessitated to cater to the rapidly developing migrant Indian population in the UAE.

Brand Building

Ever since inception, it has been our strong endeavour to not only address the banking and financial needs of the Indian diaspora as well as the local community but also develop a synergy between Indian businessmen and local establishments in the UAE. This is in line with our mission statement: “To be a top ranking national bank of international standards committed to augmenting stakeholders’ value through concern, care and competence.”

Today, Bank of Baroda functions in the UAE with a full-fledged banking license and has a network of six branches, nine electronic business service units (EBSUs) and 45 ATMS across the country marking 48 years of our glorious banking presence in the UAE. Bank of Baroda is also proud to serve more than 131 million customers globally across 17 countries which speaks volumes of the strong and deepening connect of the bank with its clients.

New Face of Banking

With our utmost emphasis on business transformation encompassing people, process, products and technology, we provide a wide range of services to our customers such as online remittance, rapid funds transfers to India, cash on mobile, internet banking and mobile banking. Further, we also deeply value the growing aspirations of the retail and business community of the UAE and to realise that we offer a wide range of products under retail, SME and corporate finance for our ever-increasing customer base.

“We look forward to the solidarity visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and also to congratulate The President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election.”