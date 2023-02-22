Transeuro and Ocard Launch 24K Pure Gold Water in Dubai

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 10:57 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 11:00 AM

Ocard premium water descends from the heights of the Tien Shan ridges, flowing through millennial geological formations. Gold grains that are less than a micron are infused in the water, giving you anti-stress and anti-aging properties

Transeuro General Trading LLC and Ocard joined hands together to launch 24ckt gold water in the purest form in a bottle, sourced 3,000 metres above the unpolluted pristine mountains of Tashkent and shipped to Dubai. The gold has been added in the finest form to enhance its value. There are no health effects linked with this product. The brand aims to cater the gold water to Michelin star restaurants and five-star deluxe hotels in the UAE to bring added value to the global customers and to enable them to stand out from their competitors.

Ocard is a company specialising in the production of high-quality natural drinking water. Currently, it manufactures OCARD, its flagship non-carbonated drinking water with particles of 24 carat edible gold and Blanc Bleu - carbonated and non-carbonated drinking water from 0.25 to 0.7 litres.