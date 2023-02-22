Transeuro and Ocard Launch 24K Pure Gold Water in Dubai

With more than three decades in the business, the seafood company has developed a reputation for delivering on its word
Ocard premium water descends from the heights of the Tien Shan ridges, flowing through millennial geological formations. Gold grains that are less than a micron are infused in the water, giving you anti-stress and anti-aging properties
Transeuro General Trading LLC and Ocard joined hands together to launch 24ckt gold water in the purest form in a bottle, sourced 3,000 metres above the unpolluted pristine mountains of Tashkent and shipped to Dubai. The gold has been added in the finest form to enhance its value. There are no health effects linked with this product. The brand aims to cater the gold water to Michelin star restaurants and five-star deluxe hotels in the UAE to bring added value to the global customers and to enable them to stand out from their competitors.
Ocard is a company specialising in the production of high-quality natural drinking water. Currently, it manufactures OCARD, its flagship non-carbonated drinking water with particles of 24 carat edible gold and Blanc Bleu - carbonated and non-carbonated drinking water from 0.25 to 0.7 litres.
With more than three decades in the business, the seafood company has developed a reputation for delivering on its word
The company adds to its tradition of bringing healthy and delicious dairy to the region at Gulfood 2023 with the launch of its new facility in the UAE
Providing a unique perspective on the food industry and offering valuable insights about the private label sector’s scope in the Middle East
Made from pure herbs flowers, plant extracts essential oils and other natural substances, the brand has revolutionised healthcare with a range of products
Indian master baker T.K. Khaleel’s 16-year-old versatile sourdough recipe is now safeguarded at Puratos sourdough physical library in Brussels
The group plans to explore new business opportunities for exponential growth at Gulfood 2023
Polypipe Middle East’s internationally accredited Terrain Above Ground Drainage was selected as the perfect water management solution for the world’s most luxurious resort: Atlantis The Royal
Your health and lifestyle depend on the quality of the indoor air you are exposed to