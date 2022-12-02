Through My Lens

Development and Dubai are synonymous with each other. Over the years, the UAE has become an improbable success story, driven by a host of favourable policies and initiatives

By Neelivethil Rajeev Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

There is a famous photo of Dubai taken a few years after the World Trade Centre opened. The tower soars over huge stretches of undeveloped desert, whilst what would eventually become the bustling, multi-lane Sheikh Zayed Road is a small affair that disappears into the horizon. Yet in only three decades, the same view would be transformed to include the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. Many of us have seen the UAE, and specifically Dubai, lay the foundation of evolution in all aspects. I too have witnessed the desert city transform from a sleepy fishing port to a shining urban metropolis, in a matter of a few decades.

With a slew of business-friendly policies, measures and initiatives, the UAE is not just perceived as a global hub for entrepreneurship and start-ups but it has also been successful in attracting some of the most impressive talents to the region. I have been a part of this big-hearted nation for the last 30 years. The UAE became my ‘other homeland’, which made me explore a plethora of opportunities and most importantly, helped a business model for a European group in the MEP sector that is today recognised for its constant innovation, service, and product quality.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently announced the launch of the government vision ‘We The UAE 2031’. The new plan is an integrated programme, shaping the future of the country over the next ten years with a focus on social, economic, investment and development aspects. For me, the most striking part of the UAE is the numerous strategies that have been formulated for the future-based economy, and with this 10-year vision, the UAE will help shape the progress of the country towards a more accomplished and developed future, in which all entities and institutions will cooperate within a unified ecosystem.

On this auspicious occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations, it is important to reflect on the nation’s plan to transform its energy sources to clean energy by 50 per cent by the year 2050. The great visionary leaders have paved a new path in development and have astonished the world with innumerable achievements, with great hopes being pinned on the upcoming COP28. The upcoming climate conference, that will be held at the Expo City in 2023, reflects the nation’s commitment towards achieving carbon-neutrality. The country is gradually diversifying its economy by reducing the reliance on oil to strive towards a sus- tainable energy future. We see tremendous potential to tap into newer markets and benefit from the bounty of this nation. Our product, with its positive ecosystem, places a strong emphasis on sustainability and is now foraying into new markets and plans to increase its footprint in the country by launching new investments for product upgrades. Sustainability and energy saving are the core focus of our group for the next decade, and these significant steps can prove to be a great way of showing gratitude to the government for its investor-friendly policies.

The two pillars of any growing country are the first being its futuristic approach towards design, the architecture and quality of life and second being the ease of living with qualified manpower and a team for various sectors of service to help the common man. As part of our commitment to give back to the society, we have collaborated with the Government of Skills mission under the Government of India. In my capacity as the Director of Water Management and Plumbing Skills Council and Advisor to the National Skill Development Corporation which is a part of the Government of India initiative to provide skilled manpower to the different countries, with the UAE being the prime focus. It is also a proud mo- ment to be the Ambassador for the design hub for the MENA region of the In- ternational Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI), which is a global platform of architects, designers and trade members representing six continents with a reach of 215k reach across 76 countries, that will open a design hub in the UAE. We hope this new design hub will help in ushering a new era of global design under one platform.

The UAE’s approach to future and progress are reflected in the words of Sheikh Mohammed, “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn’t something you await, but rather create.” The UAE’s position as a global intersection has enabled it to become one of the most sought-after economic hubs. With its strong infrastructure, the country provides the right platform to scale up a business in the region. ESPA reflects the rapidly evolving landscape and the opportunity to create economic, environmental and social value. Our brand name enables the business to effectively position its pioneering technologies and services to existing and future customers, opening up a breadth of opportunities in sustainable mobility and smart life.

I wish this nation all the very best on the 51st UAE National Day and thank them for giving us the safe, secure and blessed environment.

— Neelivethil Rajeev is the Managing Director for Middle East and SAARC countries of ESPA Group from Banyoles, Spain.