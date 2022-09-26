The Winning Combination

Atlantis, The Royal at Palm Jumeirah

Two architectural firms have deciphered the formula for unlocking creative collaborations, leading to iconic and breathtaking results

Amara Hotel

Premier landscape architecture firms, SKS Studio and 40North Design have once again joined forces to design what is sure to be hailed as the embodiment of experiential resort living with Atlantis, The Royal at Palm Jumeirah. The two firms, helmed by principals Sean Simms and John Galloway, have combined their talents by partnering on some of the most prestigious projects in the world including: Porto Island, Dubai, The Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman, and Six Senses Southern Dunes in KSA.

While each studio operates independently, they have been able to forge a compelling means of collaborating on the best developments, where each team member can utilise their unique talents to optimise creativity during the design process. The team has extensive experience in both large- and small-scale projects with a focus on the creation of luxury destinations. Both SKS Studio and 40North Design have designed projects in more than 40 countries across the globe for such esteemed clients such as One and Only, Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental.

One&Only The Palm accomodation

“For us, it begins by listening. Then, we can connect our experiences and creativity to the needs of our clients and other members of the design team. John and I have been working on projects like this for more than 25 years. We have been able to use technology as a problem-solving tool and have integrated it into our creative process to share our ideas with clients around the world,” said Sean Simms, President, SKS Studio.

40North Design principal John Galloway attributes the success each firm has achieved with such a demanding clientele to one simple principle: understanding that the creative process is a combination of experiences, attitudes, and talents. He says that in the end, the project is always better for exploring different points of view. “Working with other highly talented people creates a dynamic design process that brings out the very best in everyone. We bring this collaborative energy to each project in which we are involved,” added Galloway.

