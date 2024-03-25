The support of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry is helping Pakistani businesses thrive

Champion Group, founded by Shabbir Merchant, is a complete turnkey visual communication solutions provider catering to clients across all industries.

Champion Neon established in 1989, specialises in the design, manufacture and execution of custom premium quality signage solutions for all indoor and outdoor applications. To further add value to our offerings, we provide complete large format graphics including Solvent, Eco-solvent, and UV printed applications on all flexible and hard substrates. With a state-of-the-art infrastructure and production facility located in DIP2, we offer all acrylic, metal and steel fabrication services.

“Our clients are now investing further to enhance our resources and capabilities,”says Shoaib Merchant.

Champion Digital caters to all kinds of Digital Signage Solutions including Indoor/ Outdoor LED Screens, LCD Digital Signage displays, Transparent Mesh screens, Video walls, Digital Kiosks, and Interactive Solutions . You name it and the ‘Champion’ will get it done.

Champion Digital is adamant on providing high quality digital signage solutions to corporate clients in the advertising industry. “By partnering with renowned brands such as LG, Samsung, Philips for digital signage solutions, we specialise in all indoor and outdoor LCD and LED technologies. We also provide interactive solutions to cater to a range of different applications including 3D Projections, Holograms, Touch-panels, Kiosks and much more,” said Shazil Merchant.

Champion Advertising provides all joinery solutions for Events, Activations, Exhibitions, Kiosks, POP displays, and Interiors.

HEMANI GROUP

Mustafa Hemani, CEO, Hemani Group

Hemani Group, led by CEO Mustafa Hemani, has become a leading manufacturer of Natural and Herbal Products, surpassing expectations. Joining his father business in 1987, Mustafa Hemani swiftly rose in the business world, excelling in herb trading before venturing into manufacturing in 2007. Expanding strategically to Dubai in 1995, the group accessed wider markets, culminating in over 1,500 herbal products available in 85+ countries. Recognised as the Best Exporter by the government of Pakistan, Hemani Group also received multiple Brand of the Year awards. Notably, in 2016, they made history by winning in five categories. Mustafa Hemani’s leadership earned him the Businessman of the Year Gold Medal in 2019. With further expansion, Hemani now owns 49 retail stores of WB ‘Wasim Badami’ by HEMANI, solidifying its presence in Pakistan.

The group proudly owns five factories in Export Processing Zone of Karachi and also the owner of the biggest, state of the art perfume factory at Port Qasim, Karachi.

MIH Group

Mian Umar Ibrahim, Chairman, MIH Group

The MIH group has been part of the journey for over 50 years. It is one of the leading and most reliable suppliers of building materials in the GCC. Ensuring a reliable supply of building materials is crucial for construction projects. To strive in the market, the group monitors market trends, new products, price fluctuations, and potential supply chain disruptions that could affect the availability of building materials. The group consists of its retail and logistics infrastructure, which includes multiple branches as well as 25,000 sqm of retail space. We focus on supplying different types of aluminium profiles, sheets, glass, HPL, and all varieties of MDF, timber, plywood, ACP, wall panels and all types of accessories.

We aim to prioritise the quality, durability, and aesthetics of our product range. It is vital to ensure the long-term success, safety, and sustainability of projects. By investing in high-quality materials, builders can create structures that not only withstand the test of time but also provide lasting value for occupants and communities.

Decorex UAE

Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, Managing Director, Decorex UAE

Decorex is a renowned supplier of printing and packaging materials in the UAE, working under the umbrella of Tatlah Group. The Tatlah Group of Companies is a versatile business conglomerate, venturing into avenues of trading and services with the zeal of excellence and innovation in the segment of print and packaging, air conditioning and logistics. Started in 2009 with the establishment of Decorex by its founder, a visionary and enthusiastic entrepreneur, Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, spread its wings into wide range of products portfolio including PU leather, paper and board, hi touch velvet, adhesive, jewellery display and box making materials, accessories, and all kinds of packaging materials. On the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day, we hope for the peace and prosperity of our beautiful land and pledge to put our maximum efforts for the betterment of community across globe. We are also thankful to UAE for its continuous support in Pakistan’s stability and growth.

Fakhri Group

Diwan Fakhruddin, CEO of Fakhri Group

Diwan has been the CEO of Fakhri Group, a leading Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Commercial Refrigeration and Fire Fighting System equipment company since the inception of the company. Recently he was also elected by the members of the FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Commerce Industry) as the Chairman of Pak-UAE Business Council. His main task as the Chairman is to ensure the development of growth of trade relations between Pakistan and UAE.

As a business leader for the past 30 years, Diwan has been representing many principal companies and has assisted and encouraged in providing the marketplace with new products and systems in HVAC, coordinating with consultants and designers on the needs of the marketplace. He is currently a driving force behind Fakhri Group’s growth today, which has business outlets in UAE (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Deira) including Pakistan (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad) and Qatar. In business, he believes in integrating technology, entrepreneurship, and global outreach to achieve growth and be relevant at all times in a fast-changing marketplace. He says, “I believe in mentorship and as a part of my philanthropy activities in the field of technical education, I have been able to achieve the goal of providing scholarships to fresh engineering graduates in the HVAC sector.”

STAR PAPER MILL (SPM) PAPER INDUSTRY LLC

Majid Rasheed, Managing Director, Star Paper Mill (SPM) Paper Industry LLC

Star Paper Mill is a successful Tissue Paper Mill established in ICAD, Abu Dhabi, manufacturing high-quality tissue paper with an impressive capacity of 34,000 tonnes per annum. The company is delivering world-class prime quality virgin tissue paper. At the helm of Star Paper Mill is the experienced Majid Rasheed, Managing Director. He has been recognised as one of the Top 10 business leaders in South Asia in 2023, with three decades of expertise in leading other tissue manufacturing projects in the GCC region. His astute leadership has been instrumental in formulating successful strategies and propelling the company through various stages of development and growth.

Upon the success of the tissue project, the company is in the process of setting up a new paper mill based on the circular economy with a significant investment of Dh200 million to establish a state-of-the-art recycled kraft paper mill in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi. The new facility will have an impressive production capacity of 135,000 metric tonnes per year, offering a versatile range of paper with basis weights ranging from 80 to 250 gsm. Commercial production is expected to start by the end of 2024. Star Paper Mill is committed to sustainability and innovation. With the introduction of a recycled kraft paper mill, the company aims to reinforce its position as a responsible and forward-thinking industry leader, contributing to the preservation of the environment.

For Star, it seems that the sky is the limit.