The Next-Gen Business Destination

Jatin Goel, Director at Omaxe Ltd

Home to world-class retail stores, the brand is transforming the way Indians shop

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Omaxe Chowk is a magnificent development presenting a future-ready business destination for various brands to mark their presence in Asia’s largest wholesale and retail market. It will give shoppers an enhanced experience and traders newer avenues, further amplifying the existing business ecosystem to newer heights. This multi-level parking-cum-commercial project is one-of-its-kind developments in the vicinity.

The Chandni Chowk market enjoys the maximum footfall of visitors and tourists with its five-level parking facility with valet services providing ease of accessibility to visitors. The project includes spacious shops, showrooms and corridors with well-structured architecture inspired by Mughal, Indian and British designs. Optimising the B2B and B2C ecosystem, the project offers the best of leading Indian brands. Chandni Chowk market is known as an all-season shopping destination and is predominantly famous for wedding shopping. Recognising this, Omaxe Chowk intends to facilitate a seamless shopping experience with a dedicated jewel court spanning across approx. 55,000 sq. ft area and housing corporate jewellery brands as well as traditional jewellers from across India. Brands like Tanishq, Senco and GIVA are already onboard. Jatin Goel, Director at Omaxe Ltd., said: "Brands have shown a great deal of enthusiasm and are waiting for its opening with a lot of expectations. Several national and international brands and traditional businesses from Delhi and around India have visited Omaxe Chowk in the last few weeks. Many have already signed up. Omaxe Chowk has presented brands with this opportunity which will help tap into approximately four to six lakh visitors who visit Chandni Chowk daily.” Omaxe Chowk will have a bridal court that will include apparel, cosmetics, shoes and other brands, making it a go-to destination for wedding shopping. Several brands like Chhabra 555, Meena Bazaar, Khadim and Perfume Point, among others, have already taken up space here.

Innovating with the new business approach and bringing once-in-a-lifetime golden business opportunities, Omaxe Chowk has recently launched co-retailing as it intends to encourage various small retailers and brands eyeing to enter this market. Almost 8000-10,000 sq. ft area is dedicated to co-retailing space in Omaxe Chowk. The two co-retailing models: sharing common commercial space and short-term leasing contracts, would enhance the business opportunity for small brands and retailers. Its cutting-edge facilities will notch-up the co-retailing experience at the location with a pollution-free, centrally air-conditioned, safe, secure and clean environment.

Omaxe Chowk will have India’s largest food hub with over 1,600 seating capacity. It will enable various brands across QSR, multiple service options and casual dining restaurants to establish their presence. Brands like Haldiram, Hira Sweets, WOW Momos, WOW China, WOW Chicken, KFC, Burger King, Subway, Amritsari Express, House of Candy, and many others are already onboard with Omaxe Chowk.

This platinum rated IGBC-certified green building blends nicely with the theme architecture of Chandni Chowk, boasting history and culture. Located in the heart of Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest and busiest market areas of Delhi, Omaxe Chowk tends to rejuvenate the business spirit here by presenting revamped opportunities for brands here. Well-planned and organised places further foster a conducive environment for businesses to grow by attracting customers’ interest.