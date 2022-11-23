Sustainability For All

Ajman University is committed to be part of the global action to address climate change challenges to secure a sustainable future for the upcoming generations

Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 12:13 PM

Climate change is a global challenge that needs collaboration and support from all members of the community, whether you’re a student, faculty or staff member, external organisation, contractor or a member of the public. The UAE has listed climate change as one of its top priorities to maintain long-term economic stability, growth and sustainability. This was evidenced in many national initiatives that serve this goal such as renaming the Ministry of Environment and Water to Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and winning the bid to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The UAE launched an initiative called Net Zero by 2050 Strategy: a committed national drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The UAE pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions for the year 2030 by 23.5 per cent, amounting in an emissionreduction of about 70 million tons. The country has also pledged to invest Dh600 billion (US$163 billion) in clean and renewable energy sources by 2050.

Top leading university Ajman University is pleased to launch the AU Climate & Sustainability Strategy 2022-2030, which outlines the roadmap and actionable targets to address climate change. Ajman University is committed to actively contribute to the global and national efforts in tackling climate change. The strategy considers how to achieve resilience to the impacts of climate change across University operations and supports a smooth and fair transition to a low and eventually zero carbon future.

Ajman University acknowledges the fact that the constant release of greenhouse gases (GHG) and the subsequent increases in global concentrations in the atmosphere will cause significant climate changes around the world. The impacts of global climate change are already evident in the form of increased health risks caused by extreme weather, decrease in both aquatic and terrestrial species numbers, increased frequency of extreme events such as wild fires, flooding and droughts, and food scarcity.

The role of higher education institutions in facing the severe impacts of climate change sets an essential role model for the youth and future generations to be actively involved in climate action. It is important to create awareness on how to build resilience and sustainability in a very turbulent and changing world.

Highlighting on the same, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor at Ajman University, said: “The year 2020 and 2021 will likely be remembered as the years of unprecedented crisis and disruption. We all have to rethink the concept of running business as usual, and to develop resilient and proactive approaches to mitigate the impacts imposed by uncharted risks and challenges. Ajman University successfully accomplished important milestones in recent years, and I firmly believe in the University dream team that can achieve carbon neutral by 2030 and net zero by 2050. That will be an exponential achievement in our contribution to the national and global efforts to tackle climate change. Climate action is a collective action that involves all members of Ajman University. You have a chance to be part of the driving force that will reshape our future, ensure sustainability and resilience, and preserve our environment and earth for future generations.”

Long-term objectives

Gold Sustainability Rating by 2030

Using the sustainability rating provided by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS).

Carbon Neutral by 2030

This is achieved when the amount of greenhouse gases released from on campus activities is equivalent to the amount used.

Zero Carbon by 2050

This is achieved when all on campus activities release net-zero carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

Zero Waste by 2050

This is achieved by reaching a diversion rate of 90 per cent.