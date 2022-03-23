Stories of the Soil

By Tabassum Vally and Ghazala Tikki Zaman Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 12:00 AM

Showcasing the richly varied side of Pakistan through engaging stories

We all love stories, but sometimes the narrator has a different form of storytelling. Ayesha Imtiaz in her ‘Stories of the soil’ has brought flamboyant tales in her collection of art and crafts from Pakistan, where each piece holds its own tale. Story of the soil was introduced in October 2021 as the world was recovering from trying times. Everyone needed colour and everyone needed some cheering in a grey and dark time and ‘Stories of the soil’ surely alleviated the spirits.

‘Stories of the soil’ showcases ethnic creations from Pakistan, most of which are hand crafted by small artisans. Be it ‘Multani Mitti’ or beautifully painted truck art or the famous Hala pottery, ‘Stories of the soil’ continues to bring them to the multicultural market of the UAE. Recently exhibited at Boulevard One, it was no surprise that ‘Stories of the soil’ had sold almost all of its wonderful collection. The products were not only appreciated, but they also raised interest in Pakistani craft. The spellbinding pieces indeed narrated their own stories through colours and ethnic patterns.

The team behind ‘Stories of soil’ continue to support the artisans of Pakistan. The project aims to capture international markets and to promote the handcrafted products waiting to be discovered in culturally rich countries like the UAE and beyond.