Stepping Stone To Success

Andrew Moss, Head Teacher at Gordon’s School, talks about the ideal environment provided for students at the iconic educational institution

Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 10:41 AM

Winner of the Tes Boarding School of the Year 2022, Gordon’s was established in 1885 at the request of Queen Victoria and is a non-selective state boarding school in Woking’s West End, Surrey. Over the years, Gordon’s School has developed into one of the leading boarding schools in the UK and is officially listed as one of Britain’s outstanding schools by the late Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector for both 2014 and 2019. The school is situated in 50-acres of beautiful grounds with generous facilities, and seeks to provide a world-class education that ensures all students learn how to be the best they can be.

Gordon’s School is not just built on academic and sporting success, but on a rich history and heritage, befitting its status as the national memorial to General Gordon. Judged as ‘Outstanding’ by OFSTED in the last four inspections, Gordon’s School has become synonymous for academic excellence. The school offers its students a choice of over 50 co-curricular activities every day, including sport, CCF, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme or a hobby. Students also compete in MUN; debating and public speaking competitions and can study for nationally recognised qualifications through the ILM Awards in leadership and management.

The school of 946 students, including 271 residential boarders, is partnered with Harlequins, Superleague netball’s Surrey Storm and Vanarama League Football Club Aldershot Town FC and boasts sportsmen and women competing for their country in hockey, golf, netball, rugby, and sailing.

There are three main admission points, year seven, nine and sixth form. Students coming into the sixth form are attracted by the range of academic options and co-curricular activities as well as extensive next steps advice, help with revision and applying to universities. Scholarships are offered to those demonstrating excellence and potential in sports or the arts.

The real judgement of Gordon’s is the students, the friendliness, discipline and vibrancy throughout the school, and by the family atmosphere and rapport between staff and students.