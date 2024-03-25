Spotlight on UAE’s Cultural Renaissance

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM

Very few countries share the demographic uniqueness of the UAE. Over the years UAE has benefited from a diverse expat community, which has added a lot of “pizzazz” to its culture. Along with the various languages spoken in the UAE, there are also varied interests among the residents. The entertainment industry in UAE offers great venues and opportunities to showcase events such as operas, plays, musical concerts, films and literary discussions.

The well-equipped stadiums, the state-of-the-art opera house, the Coca-Cola Arena and world-class cinema theatres all remain busy throughout the year. There is no doubt that the residents are spoilt for choice by the growing entertainment industry of UAE.

Jashne Rekhta

Dubai once again in its customary grandeur hosted an array of authors at the prestigious event of Jashne Rekhta.

Amongst the authors from many parts of the subcontinent, there were prominent writers, drama writers, actors and philosophers from Pakistan. Along with Zarmeena Ansari who is instrumental in promoting Urdu through Joy of Urdu there were icons of literature who mesmerized their audiences with their wit and inherent literary skills.

The presence of joy in Urdu at Jashne Rekhta was no coincidence as it’s hard to imagine a literary event without Joy of Urdu.

A session with Dr Arafa Syeda was mediated by Zarmeena Ansari and it can be safely said that it was one of the finest literary events hosted for the literature enthusiasts. The book discussed was Gulistan e Sadi. On the 10th Anniversary of Joy of Urdu publications, the book is their first bilingual book for children and parents.

Amongst other prominent personalities from Pakistan were Maihra Khan, Samina Peerzada Usman Peerzada and Sameena Nazeer. They provided delightful discussions on subjects related to Urdu literature. Sameena Nazeer’s book Seeyah Here was launched at the festival.

Abida Parveen and Shafqat Ali Khan sent the audiences into a magical world through their mystical singing. Both had a full house and as they sang the Sufi Kalams people got immersed in the soul-stirring music.

Pakistan is seeing a resurgence in Urdu literature and without a doubt, the presence of Pakistani authors poets and singers has become an integral part of the festival. The discussion held under the title of Mera Fann Meri Zindagi was very entertaining. Mediated by Bee Gul Sameena and Usman Peerzada captured the attention of their audience.

The session held by Adeel Hashmi, Mahira Khan and Samina Peerzada was well attended. The title of the session was aptly chosen khaani se kirdar tak as each participant reflected on what it takes for an actor to play the role in any given story.

Jashne Rekhta promises to return with engrossing sessions every year. The success of the event can be judged by the large number of people who attended the two-day literature extravaganza

Times Up-a short film

The “AlMarmoom Film Festival in the Desert” is one of the newest platforms offered to local and international filmmakers to exhibit their talent. It aims to promote local films by local, regional and international filmmakers. AlMarmoom Film Festival has attracted many filmmakers from the region who have participated in the competition.

The films are short-listed by a team of filmmakers and experts who carefully review the submitted films based on their cinematic work.

It was a great moment of pride for the Pakistani script writer Nida Shahzad when her scripted short film Times Up was short-listed at the festival. Nida Shahzad has been a resident of Dubai since 2016. She has a master’s degree in education and after teaching in a few schools she soon realized that her calling was elsewhere. Shahzad has a flair for writing and likes to write scripts for short films.

Times Up is a well-scripted short film that revolves around a young couple who are faced with the trials and tribulations of marriage. The film is based on two individuals a man and a woman uncertain of their dreams and future as a married couple. The film though short has an interesting commentary on today’s society. The plot is gripping and thought-provoking.

Though the film has only two individuals there is a third voice Nojeba Haider that makes the film interesting.

Nojeba Haider whose voice we hear throughout the film, is a banker by profession. Haider moved to Dubai in 2016. Haider has diverse interests and though a banker by profession enjoys writing, and is willing to try “something new”.

“When the talented movie producer Nora Ben Sahli reached out and asked me if I was interested in casting as a voice artist for her short film, I took it as an opportunity to try something new. Despite the challenge of managing my regular full-time banking job along with voice recording sessions in the evenings I enjoyed the experience and would love to do it again.”

Haider has also worked with producers in UAE such as Lhab William Atie, to release a video on how to deal with loss which is being aired on YouTube.

Love for Green

Despite many choices in entertainment, television is still the most popular medium of entertainment.

Pakistan has seen an increase in TV channels and many of them are very popular in UAE amongst the local and expat communities.

The Green channel is a recent channel introduced by Imran Raza. Raza is a champion of women’s rights and he passionately voices many social issues. He believes that television is a source that can be used to bring thought-provoking issues to society. His philosophy in life is to promote positivity and whenever possible to light a candle when things are dark. This is very cleverly entwined in almost all the plays that are featured on his channel. Along with Raza is the content and digital maestro Qaisar Ali. Without a doubt, he is a genius when it comes to content and he along with his team has succeeded in producing plays like Kabuli Pulao and Jeevan Hagar. Kabuli Pulao had a super hit rating within UAE and Pakistan.

Currently, the drama series Standup Girl is gaining immense popularity. Written by Awais Ahmed and directed by very talented Kashif Nisar, is a humourous play with a serious commentary on social issues. It revolves around family members who are struggling through life and are trying to find meaning in their existence. The play is very engrossing and touches the soul of viewers, as each one of us can relate to some character in the play. Sohail Ahmed has performed this part of a father who struggles to keep the family together despite differences. Danyal Zafar plays the role of a young rebel and Zara Noor is trying to find her own lost place in life. With a strong cast, the play is undoubtedly winning the hearts of its viewers.

Green channel has every potential to become one of the most viewed and appreciated channels across borders.