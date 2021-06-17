Supplements
Simplifying finance with technology

June 17, 2021

NBF addresses its customers' needs promptly using various digital banking channels


Covid-19 and the subsequent restriction have spurred the rapid adoption of digital banking - a trend that is expected to continue as new technologies and products improve options for customers.

At the National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), the transition to digital started long before the pandemic and is now accelerating, making digital the preferred choice for consumers. In 2020, NBF invested in new products and services as it looked to increase efficiency, help businesses overcome Covid-19 related constraints and broaden its customer base. To date, more than 70 per cent of the bank's customers have transitioned from traditional to online banking, and in some processing areas, more than 90 per cent of transactions are now fully automated.

Despite the pandemic, NBF rolled out a number of products including NBF Connect, a platform designed to empower, network and help SMEs with their business challenges; eDirham Instant, a digital payment method that allows customers to securely pay for governmental fees and services; NBF klip, a robust, secure and interoperable digital cash platform that is designed to transition the UAE to a truly cashless society. More recently, the bank co-created UAE Trade Connect, a nationwide blockchain platform, with Etisalat Digital and seven other banks; this platform aims at supporting financial institutions combat fraud and duplication and tackle key issues in the trade finance space.

As a dedicated financial partner, NBF progresses with its digital transformation efforts offering experience-led solutions that aim to provide customers with a seamless experience, at the same time, despite the push towards digital transformation NBF will continue providing a personal customer experience that has always been at the heart of NBF's differentiated customer service.




