Serving The Community

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, Al Ansari Exchange takes this opportunity to extend warm wishes to all Indians on this important national holiday. The Republic Day of India is a day of great significance for the country, as it marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. This is a day to celebrate the country's unity, diversity and rich cultural heritage. The Indian nation, which ranks among the largest recipients of cross-border remittances and is the UAE's leading non-oil trading partner, has played a significant role in the growth of the UAE's workforce and business sector.

As one of the leading exchange companies in the UAE, Al Ansari Exchange is proud to serve and support the Indian community across our country.

On this special day, we extend our best wishes to all Indians, both in the UAE and around the world. We hope that this Republic Day brings joy, happiness and prosperity to all, and that it serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the Indian people.

We are honoured to be a part of your special celebrations, and we look forward to continuing to serve the Indian community in the years to come.