Security that matters

Jimmy Singh, Managing Director, Magnum Security

Founded in 2003, Magnum Security delivers a full range of security solutions and has earned its reputation over the two decades as a highly dependable security provider in the UAE

Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 10:07 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 10:14 AM

The UAE ranks amongst the safest countries in the world, owing to its security arrangements and procedures in place. However, there is still a long way to go as it matches the internationally recognised standards. Jimmy Singh, Managing Director of Magnum Security, looks back at those early years, saying: “The security industry in the UAE during the 90’s was very much in its infancy, with many substandard companies offering what could only be described as mere ‘night watchman’ type security operations.”

He added that in those initial days, there appeared to be little to no training for the security guards, or barriers to entry for companies to start a security brand. “All that changed in the early 2000s, coinciding with the construction boom, the Dubai Protective System (DPS) became a legal requirement for guarding personnel as well as the company. The regulations raised the bar for security standards and it was around this time that Magnum Security was incorporated to provide manned guarding services in Dubai,” said Singh. The security provider grew substantially over the years on the basis of client endorsements, attracting the best people in the industry, and by acquiring several smaller security companies along the way, giving Magnum Security the leverage it needed to expand its clientele and serve, as of today, circa 300 clients.

“Our purpose statement is to serve and safeguard clients, people and communities every day. To that end, we offer security solutions to match all types of risk for our clients and across a majority of sectors that include residential, commercial, industrial and also as diverse as logistics, hospitality, healthcare, retail, education and government.”

Other notable specialty services include close protection and stowaway repatriations, crowd and risk management services for events, and traffic marshals. The company is known for operating at the highest international standards and is ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and SIRA certified. Clients are fully supported through dedicated client managers and a 24-hour control room, and also benefit from real-time performance management systems. The company has been one of the first security companies to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible business practices, a title that it held for two consecutive years. Magnum Security completes two decades in the business next year, “Today, we have staff and clients who have been on this journey with us for almost 19 years. And there is no greater satisfaction than to have built a level of trust and a reputation that is self-sustaining and continues to show growth.”

Delving deeper into its competitive edge, Singh said: “One word ‘Experience’. Experience from the number of years we have been operating to delivering each solution by knowledgeable, diverse and absolute experienced security experts. Magnum Security’s positioning is based on offering this true inherent value, which clients expect from a security solution provider. It is this very word that packs a punch when it comes to delivering one of our most valuable services, ‘Executive Protection’, also known as ‘Close Protection’, for which we hire only ex-special forces with international close protection of no less than five years of experience. This is what differentiates Magnum Security from the lot.”

Singh rounded off by giving an overview of the changing landscape of security requirements in this region, saying: “The word on the street is that the bodyguard is the new nanny. We are experiencing an overwhelming demand from many high-net-worth individuals and even homeowners, who reside in affluent neighborhoods for our ex-military bodyguards. This is not because of anything else, we all know Dubai is the one of the safest places to live and work. However many other reasons have contributed to this, a few of which are lifestyle, right to privacy, a constant threat, or even someone they can trust. Whatever the reason, I encourage individuals to carry out all due diligence before handpicking their close protection provider to ensure they have the right person for the situation and the right type of protection.”